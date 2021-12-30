Services for Randal Lance Pistole, 48, of Holland will be 11 a.m. Friday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Temple.
Mr. Pistole died Tuesday, Dec. 28, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 3, 1973, in Austin to Donnie Garland Sr. and Lynda Sue Boepple Pistole. He married Melissa Kay Hammel on Aug. 19, 1995. He moved to Holland and owned and operated Top Gun Taxidermy. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served as a youth leader. He was a member of the Texas Taxidermy Association and served as a coach for the Holland Baseball Association.
Survivors include his wife of Holland; three sons, Cullen Pistole and Bryson Pistole, both of Holland and Jarrett Pistole of Temple; a daughter, Kimber Pistole of Holland; his mother of Temple; and three sisters, Katherine Davis of Marble Falls, Jackie Kirkes of Temple and Shelly Pistole of Spicewood.
Memorials may be made to the Randy Pistole Heart Fund, Horizon Bank, P.O. Box 97, Holland, TX 76534.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.