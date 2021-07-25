Johnny Frank (Frankie) Stephens
Johnny Frank (Frankie) Stephens passed away July 16, at his home in Cedar Park, Texas. Johnny was preceded in death by his mother Lilian Grace (Bolin) Stephens and father Huey Stephens. He is survived by his wife Deborah Stephens of Cedar Park, his son Brandon Stephens (Amy) of Denton, Texas, his daughter Christy Stephens (Scott) of San Antonio, Texas, and his daughter Dusty Alderson (Mike) of Leander, Texas, his grandchildren Kendall Stephens, Nicholas Pike, and Paige Shipley, his sister Judy Jones (James) of Temple, Texas, his uncles James Bolin, Johnny Bolin, and Billy Bolin, his aunty Ruthie Bolin, his nephew Keith Simank, and his nieces Stepohanie Young and Daina Carmichale.
Johnny was proud of his service to his country, for 20 years, as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He also was a science teacher at Eastern Hills and Audie Murphy Middle Schools in Killeen ISD. Let us celebrate his life and only mourn death for a little while.
His memorial service will be at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Tuesday, July 27th, at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Childrens’ Hospital or Ronald McDonald House in Temple, Texas.
