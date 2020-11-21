Florine Harper “Flo” Terry, 91, of Cameron, went to the Lord on November 19, 2020 at her home. Services are set for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, at the Oak Hill Cemetery Pavilion, with Rev. Betty Wenzel officiating. Visitation for the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pavilion.
Mrs. Terry was born May 14, 1929, to Wesley Miller and Enola (Keaton) Harper in Waco. After graduating from Brenham High School, she met the love of her life, James M. Terry, Jr. at Baylor University. They married November 26, 1947 and graduated together from Baylor in August of 1949. She was a teacher with Houston Independent School District and The Pelletieri Reading Clinic of St. Thomas University in Houston for many years. After retiring in 1982, she and James moved to Cameron. During her retirement, she enjoyed her grandchildren visiting every summer, gardening, reading, and her membership at Grace Church. When she turned 60, she was active in the Cameron Senior Center, where she was a member of the Kitchen Band and helped with the exercise program during the early and mid 1990’s. She was a loving wife for 64 years. Her family was her passion.
She is survived by two sons, James W. Terry and wife, Brenda, of Milano, and Richard Lee Terry and wife, Betty Jean, of Willis. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Laura Terry Johnson and husband Jason, Elizabeth Terry, Richard Meyer Terry and wife Sarah, Jessica Fisbeck Krejci and husband, Stephen, and Jenna Fisbeck. Six great grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James on July 17, 2012.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Lucy Hopkins and Standards Hospice for their loving and excellent care of their mother and grandmother. They suggest memorial donations to the charity of your choice or Grace Church in Cameron.
