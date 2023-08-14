CAMERON — Services for Gail Ann Hollas, 69, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery.
Mrs. Hollas died Friday, Aug. 11, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 13, 1953, in Cameron to Ernest and Lois Gommert Orsag. She married Melvin Hollas on April 3, 1942. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church. She was a homemaker. She was involved with the Milam County Junior Livestock Show for many years, serving as treasurer for a few of those years.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Brandon Hollas; two brothers, Larry Orsag and Randy Orsag; a sister, Vickie Plachy; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.