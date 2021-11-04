Services for Gussie Larry Daniels III, 81, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Dr. Keith Gavin officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Daniels died Sunday, Oct. 24, at a Belton nursing home. He was born July 7, 1940, in Tatum to Fern “Bud” and Sadie Golden Simpson Daniels. He graduated from Mayflower High School in 1959 and from Texas Southern University in 1964 with a bachelor of arts degree. He was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. He attended Johns Hopkins School for Advanced International Studies and earned a master of arts degree in 1971. He worked for 30 years for the United States Agency for International Development and served as a program officer in Brazil, Haiti, Ghana, Nicaragua, Vietnam, Costa Rica and Angola. He also served as the U.S. representative for the Agency for International Development in Guinea Bissau, West Africa. After he retired from the USAID, he earned a teaching certificate from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1998. He taught social science in Garland at Jackson Technological Center for 12 years.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Miles Daniels of Temple; a son, Gussie Alexandre Daniels of Austin; two daughters, Leslie Daniels of Temple and Larisa Daniels of Los Angeles, Calif.; five sisters, Dorothy Brantley, Daisy Washington, Opal Cambrite, Judy Helen Daniels and Darlene Hooper; and two grandchildren.