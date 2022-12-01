Services for Mija Coles, 90, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at Temple Bible Church in Temple.
A private family burial will be at a later date in Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery.
Mrs. Coles died Wednesday, Nov. 23, at her residence in Temple.
She was born May 4, 1932 to Tony Ry-on Kim and Tae Young Ham in Korea. She graduated from Paiwha Girls High School in Seoul, S. Korea, and received a Doctor of Medicine degree from Seoul National University. She furthered her medical training in the United States and retired from the Veterans Hospital in Temple. She was a member of Temple Bible Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Coles; and a son, Kelly Coles.
She is survived by three sons, Stuart Coles, and Woody Coles, both of Temple, and Scott Coles of Sao Paulo, Brazil; a daughter, Tina Coles of Oakland, Ca.; a sister, Suncha Calderon of Moreno Valley, Ca.; six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to Temple Bible Church Missions in Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.