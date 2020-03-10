SALADO — Services for Joyce Goza, 78, will be 11 a.m. today at the Presbyterian Church of Salado with the Rev. Carl Thompson officiating.
Mrs. Goza died Thursday, March 5, at a local hospital.
She was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Greenville to Charles and Ola Bingham. She served in the U.S. Army Reserve. She graduated from Scott & White Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. She received a bachelor’s degree from Mary Hardin-Baylor College in 1973. She received a master’s degree from Texas Woman’s University in 1976. She worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs. She was a member of the American Nurses Association, the Texas Nurses Association, the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society, the Chisholm Trail Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association and the Presbyterian Church of Salado.
Survivors include her husband, William F. Goza.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.