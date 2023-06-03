Services for Nicolas Abel Sanchez, 14, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Nicolas died Tuesday, May 30, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 24, 2008 to Odilia Perez Ramirez and Abel Sanchez.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Johnnie Ramirez; his father; three brothers, John Sanchez, Javier Sustaita and Michael Sustaita; four sisters, Daniella Sanchez, Angelina Sanchez, Kristie Rodriguez and Janie Torres; and his grandmother, Lucia Perez.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.