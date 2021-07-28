Mary Jane Hillyard
Mary Jane Hillyard, 71, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Moody, Texas, passed away on July 23, 2021 in Waco, Texas. The family will hold a memorial service on a later date.
Mary Jane was born in Belton, Texas on July 6, 1950 to H.B. Hillyard, Jr., and Julia (Mertz) Hillyard. A 1968 graduate of Troy High School, she attended the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton and received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She began working with the Veteran’s Administration in Temple as soon as she graduated. Mary Jane moved to Denver to work with the VA and received her Master’s degree in nursing from Regis University. She worked as a nurse before becoming the head of the dialysis unit until she retired in 2001. Returning to Texas, Mary Jane settled in Arlington and went to work for Fresenius Dialysis Company as a dialysis educator.
Mary Jane loved to travel and collected Christmas ornaments everywhere she went, using them to decorate her home during the holidays. An avid outdoor enthusiast, she especially loved to be in the mountains, skiing, hiking, and kayaking, but her true passion was anything Scottish, especially the music and dance. Mary Jane was an active competitor in the dance events before becoming certified as a Highland dance instructor in Arlington. A huge dog lover, she shared her life with many canine companions. Mary Jane was a member of St. John the Apostle United Methodist Church in Arlington and belonged to many professional associations.
Preceding Mary Jane in death were father, H.B. Hillyard, Jr., and brother, Kenneth Wayne Hillyard.
Survivors include mother, Julia Ida Hillyard of Moody; brother, Richard Allen Hillyard and wife, Pat, of Hillsboro; brother, Billy Ray Hillyard of Moody; aunt, Joyce Mertz of Rogers; one nephew; numerous cousins; friends; and canine companions.
Memorials may be made to the following animal rescue organizations, Hill County Paw Pals http://hcpawpals.org/donate-to-paw-pals/ or the Shelter2Rescue Organization https://shelter2rescue.org/Donate.html.
Paid Obituary