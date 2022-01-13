Zachary Scott Schneider, age 41, of Liberty Hill, TX, passed away on Saturday, January 8th, 2022. He was born on February 7th, 1980, to Patricia Geistman Armstrong and Curtis Schneider in Temple, TX.
He spent his childhood in Cyclone, TX, where he loved to spend time riding his three-wheeler, fishing and hunting. Zach graduated from Rogers High School in 1998 and attended college at Texas A&M – Corpus Christi where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He worked for Sherwin Williams as a store manager in the Austin area and had a passion for Fantasy Football, Kentucky basketball, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In 2015 he married Krista Josephine Johnson and they were blessed with a son, Levi, on August 5th, 2017. Zach was a loving husband, an amazing father and a true friend. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly. While not working, Zach enjoyed spending time with friends and family and he also loved to travel.
He is survived by his wife, Krista Schneider; son, Levi Scott Schneider of Liberty Hill, TX; his parents, Patricia Geistman Armstrong of Cyclone, TX, and Curtis Schneider of Florida; his sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly Schneider Campbell and Derek of Cyclone, TX; nephews, Cole Campbell of Waelder, TX, Nash Campbell of College Station, TX, and Cade Campbell of College Station, TX. He also had numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who were very dear to him.
Zach was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, E.J. and Leveda Bruggman Geistman and paternal grandparents, Rolf and Jewel Dean Stephenson Schneider.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13th, from 5-7pm, with a Rosary starting at 7pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, TX. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 14th, at 11am also at Scanio-Harper, followed by burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Levi’s College Fund. Checks can be written to Levi Schneider and sent care of 101 Andele Way, Liberty Hill, Texas, 78642. Please note on check for the benefit of Levi Scott Schneider College Fund. Also, Austin Pets Alive online at austinpetsalive.org or to Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative online or mail to P.O. Box 341523, Austin, TX 78734-1523 in memory of Zachary Schneider.
To share a memory or sign the guest book for Zachary, please go to www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com