Services for Wayne Sterling Aregood, 71, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Aregood died Thursday, Aug. 11.
He was born to William and Sonja Aregood on Jan. 7, 1951, in Hartford, Conn. He worked in the nuclear power industry in quality control and as a fire protection engineer all over the U.S. and in Saudi Arabia.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Aregood; three children, Courtney Guehler, Samuel Aregood and Lane Aregood; a brother, Wesley Aregood; and a sister, Wendy Aregood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moffat Volunteer Fire Department, 5660 Lakeaire Blvd., Temple, TX 76502.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.