Services for Mary Louise Layton, 91, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Layton died Thursday, April 16, at a local care center.
She was born March 5, 1929, in Detroit to Arthur Edward and Gladys Beardsly Masak.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Allen Layton Jr.; and two daughters, Claudia Ann Agnew and Margaret Louise Layton.
Survivors include a son, Chuck Layton III of Temple; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.