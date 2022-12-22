Thomas Eugene Doyle
3/27/1934 – 4/7/2022 (88)
Freda Jeanette Doyle
2/9/1935 — 12/8/2022 (87)
Our parents, Thomas and Freda, passed from this earth to their true heavenly home 8 months apart. Their daughters, Kim J. Doyle, Julie L. Brooks, and Teri D. Thompson would like to share their story with you.
Tommy and Freda’s story begins with their births in Louisville, Kentucky. Their love story began at a church Christmas party while caroling and for our Dad “it was love at first site.” They married on September 11, 1954. Their family grew by one when Kim was born. Julie and Teri followed over the next 5 years.
Daddy’s occupation was in the plastic pipe fitting industry. He was contacted about a prospective job in Temple, Texas. Mom and Daddy decided that was a good opportunity so off to Texas we went, and what an adventure it was for our family.
Temple quickly became our new stomping ground. Mom and Daddy would go on to invest 50 years into the community. Their church was of great importance to them. Mom sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and played the piano and handbells. You would find Daddy greeting at the church doors on Sunday mornings. After retirement, his greatest joy was volunteering with the 3 year olds. Our love for the LORD came naturally by their examples.
Daddy was employed by ITT Grinnell. His management position afforded him and Mom several fun work trips. He was proficient in his field and was asked to participate in writing a published article in a trade magazine.
His hobbies included flying model airplanes, golf, road trips with his best bud Coach Billy Irby on their motorcycles, woodworking, photography, and British cars. After retirement, Daddy continued his love of driving and new adventures. He drove the school bus for Temple ISD all the while safely transporting students to UIL competitions, field trips, and sporting events.
Mom was a true homemaker. She had many gifts and talents and was very creative. The sewing machine was her close friend. She would spend many late nights sewing so that we all had matching dresses for Easter as young children. She made all of our clothes through high school and even our wedding dresses. She was an excellent cook. For Christmas she would bake dozens of cookies for us to sample and enjoy. She will always be remembered for her noodles at Thanksgiving and her years of baking and sharing her sour dough bread.
Mom’s hands were never idle. In the evenings, you would find her working the jumble puzzle from the newspaper or working on a new crochet project. She has left us many beautiful handwork pieces to enjoy and treasure.
Mom found joy in doing for others. You could always find her visiting with someone, sharing a smile or laughter. She volunteered for years with the Scott & White auxiliary visiting patients and sharing encouraging words.
In their later years our parents enjoyed many camping trips in their RV. Their favorite place to visit was Brownsville, Texas. The warmer weather and being close to the beach suited them just fine from December through April.
They always looked forward to going back each year to reconnect with their new friends from all over the United States.
Mom and Daddy touched many lives over the course of their lifetime including their 8 grand children and their 12 great grand children.
Although we miss them greatly, we find comfort and hope knowing they are holding hands, walking the streets of gold, and praising the LORD and that we will see them again one day.
Our prayer is that all who are reading this would also know Jesus, the only One that can bring eternal life, peace, and comfort on this earthly journey.
John 3:16
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
Make every day count. Love God, Love others. We never know when our earthly days will come to an end.
Kim, Julie, and Teri
Donations can be made to Texas Baptist Children’s Home.
