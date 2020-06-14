Mary L. Guerra, 81 of Belton, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 in a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Mary was born on August 18, 1938 to Manuel Guerra and Angelita Luna in Three Forks, Texas. She enjoyed working at many places including Virginia Dare Clothing Store, Griggs Equipment, and Home Healthcare Drug Rehab in California. She also helped establish Buena Suerte Record Shop for Little Joe Y La Familia; but her true passion was her church and her family. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton, The Iris Club Society, and the Relay for Life Cancer Society. Mary was very involved in her community and family. She volunteered her time and effort to any cause put before her. No weed escaped her, she certainly had a green thumb and a love for gardening. Everywhere she went, she was a mother hen – taking all children under her wing. No task was ever too difficult. She had a home remedy for every illness. She was and always will be a very beautiful person inside as well as out, her mission in life was to give. And, she did just that. She gave what she could to all that she could. Her heart was like no other.
She had a unique and special way within her to make each and every person she came across feel like they were the most special one in life. Her heart was so huge, that everyone has a special place in it. Ad there was still room for more. Her sense of humor was above and beyond. Her love will always be cherished. She was the type of person who prayed for everyone, even those she didn’t know. She was the type of person who went to the hospital to visit one person and she would make her way around to visit everyone, even those she didn’t know and always offered prayer. She is the World’s Greatest, and will never be forgotten.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Angelita; brother, Cisco Guerra; sister, Janet Rodriguez; and nephew, Frank Guerra.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her brother, Roy Guerra; sister, Antonia Leija; brother, Jim Nito Guerra; 20 nieces and nephews; 47 great nieces and nephews; and 49 great-great nieces and nephews; and her faithful furry friend, Buddy.
A time of visitation will be held from 4 – 6 pm with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5 pm Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Belton.