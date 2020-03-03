Joseph Robert Kleypas, Jr.
Joseph Robert Kleypas, Jr., 85, of Duncanville, Texas passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 at Charlton Methodist Hospital.
He was born on November 10, 1934 in Westphalia, Texas, the seventh child of the late Joseph R. Kleypas and Otilia Beach Kleypas. He graduated from Rosebud High School.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Bernice Dornhoefer Kleypas, their four children, Steven Kleypas, and wife, Janis, Connie Neeley and her husband, Michael, Debra Custard and her husband, Herman, David Kleypas and his wife, Ronni. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Joseph Kleypas, Jonathon Kleypas, Lauren Neeley, Taylor Arledge and husband, John, Brennan Custard, Matt Kleypas and Tyler Scoggin, and one brother, George Kleypas.
He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Kleypas and grandson, Connor Custard, his brothers, Wilfred Kleypas, Richard Kleypas, Leander Kleypas, Jim Kleypas and sister, Viola Stermer.
He worked for Dresser Industries (Halliburton) in Dallas, Texas as a Project Manager/ Plant Engineer and retired in 1995 after 36 years of service.
A Memorial Service will be held at Jaynes Memorial Chapel in Duncanville, Texas on Thursday, March 5 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am, one hour prior to the service.
