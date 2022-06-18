CAMERON — Services for Dominga Alonso, 56, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in Rogers City Cemetery.
Mrs. Alonso died Thursday, June 16, at a Temple Hospital.
She was born March 14, 1966, in Mexico to Hilario and Maria Reyes. She married Magdaleno Alonso. She was a homemaker. She attended St. Matthew Catholic Church in Rogers.
Survivors include her husband of Rogers; two sons, Hector Alonso and Gabriel Alonso, both of Rogers; three daughters, Martha Espanoza, Breanna Leos and Maria Alonso, all of Rogers; two brothers, Fernando Reyes and Victor Reyes, both of Cameron; three sisters, Juanita Castillo of Rogers, Rosa Cardona and Maria Rios, both of Cameron; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.