William R. “Bill” Clark
William R. “Bill” Clark, 79, of Frisco, TX, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022 after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Bill and his twin brother, Dick, were born on September 15, 1942 in Chattanooga, TN, to their parents, George & Willie (Allen) Clark. After graduating from high school in 1960, Bill went on to study accounting at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
In 1965, Bill joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Hood, TX, as a First Lieutenant, where he met and married the lovely Claudia Fulwiler of Belton, TX. In 1972, Bill joined the team at Lott, Vernon & Co. as a CPA and later as a partner.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia Clark of Frisco, TX; daughters, Pam Wright of Cleveland, TN, and Amy Clark of Lewisville, TX; brother, Dick Clark of Waynesboro, VA; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Please visit https://www.ariacremation.com to read Bill’s full obituary and share fond memories.
