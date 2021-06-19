BELTON — Services for Charles Robert Cronk, 81, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Cronk died Sunday, June 13, at his residence.
He was born July 19, 1939, in Little Falls, N.J., to Willard and Loretta Cronk. He attended Passaic Valley High School. He married Esther Keyser on May 27, 1960. He worked for Earl Industries and ER Carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2010.
Survivors include two sons, Robert Charles Cronk and Michael Joseph Cronk, both of Belton; a daughter, Susan Mae Kieffer of New Jersey; two brothers, Edward Cronk and Franklin Cronk; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.