Patricia Ann “Pat” Gunn
Patricia Ann “Pat” Gunn entered the Kingdom of Heaven on January 12, 2021 after valiantly battling heart disease for many years. She was not expected to survive a 6-month stay in the hospital in 2016. Not only did she survive, she again thrived. She knew that God was not yet finished with her service.
Patricia was born on April 15, 1938 in Alice, Texas to William George Sodek and Elsie Olga Novosad Sodek; she was an only child. Her parents returned to Temple when she was six weeks old and she lived out her remaining days in Temple.
Pat graduated from Temple High School in 1956. She made many life-long friends while in school and she continued to meet with a group of them on a monthly basis until she was no longer able. Pat met the love of her life, Lawrence Ed Gunn, while in high school and they were married on June 1, 1957. Their love and dedication to each other during their 63-year marriage was an inspiration to many. If the Temple Wildcats were playing football, Pat and Lawrence were there.
Pat and Lawrence welcomed their only daughter, Karen Renea, on May 20, 1960, and their only son, Mark Kevin, on May 12, 1963. She loved her children dearly and she was their rock.
Pat worked as a dental assistant and credit consultant for several dental practices in Temple. She took time off to raise her children and then returned to work, retiring on July 18, 2000. She was a member of the SPJST Lodge 87.
She was also a long-time member of Heights Baptist Church where she was honored to serve as the first woman Sunday School Director. Later in life, she enjoyed attending Temple Bible Church and Cross Church on Birdcreek; she was grateful for the wonderful friendships she made in the Buck’s Bunch bible study group. She had a tremendous faith in God and used every opportunity to share the good news of Jesus and eternal life.
Pat and Lawrence loved to travel, especially to the mountains, and they always included the kids. One of Pat’s greatest joys was traveling to Ouray, Colorado every Fall to see the leaves change. During these trips, they made many wonderful friends who always held a special place in her heart.
Pat loved to write and send cards. If you were a friend of hers, then you surely received many cards. Her “card ministry” brought her a special peace during her final year when she was no longer able to engage in the other activities she enjoyed.
She will forever live in our hearts and we are grateful for the legacy she has left. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Aspen Wold and Blaise (Amber) Schiller, who she adored. In this last year, she was blessed by the arrival of her precious great-granddaughter, Kensli Grace Schiller.
Memorials may be made to Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple, TX 76502.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 11:00am at Cross Church on Birdcreek with Revs. Randy Holtzclaw and Tim Chaplin, with burial to follow at Greathouse Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home from 5:00pm – 7:00pm.
