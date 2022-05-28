No services are planned for Katherine Elizabeth Euler, 32, of Temple.
The body will be donated to science through Science Care.
Ms. Euler died Thursday, May 26, at her residence.
She was born April 14, 1990, in Dallas to Bill and Melody Euler. She was a lifelong resident of Temple and attended Temple ISD schools. She was a member of Temple Bible Church, where she helped for the special needs His Kids group.
Survivors include her mother, of Austin; her father and stepmother, Mary Essling of Michigan City, Ind.; a sister, Rachel Euler of Temple; a brother, Weston Euler of Temple; and two grandmothers, Barbara Barnett of Dallas and Barbara Euler of LaPorte, Ind.
Memorials may be made to Temple Bible Church.