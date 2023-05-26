Services for Sherrye Ann Wilson, 67, of Trinity and formerly of Temple will be 2 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in McDowell Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Wilson died Monday, May 22.
She was born Aug. 7, 1955, in San Diego, Calif., to Lonnie Skaggs and Areabel “Ann” Burleson. She graduated from Belton High School and obtained an associate’s degree in nursing to work as a licensed vocational nurse. She was a member of River of Life Church.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Clennon Guy Watts and Joseph Wayne Wilson.
Survivors include three sons, Lonnie Watts of Trinity, Johnny Watts and Gator Watts; three daughters, Susan Cehand of Belton, Sherry Wilson and Stacy Holcomb; four sisters, Kathy Wilson, Debbie Hitt, Sabrina Skaggs and Cathy Skaggs; two brothers, Tommey Drake and Michael Botello; 28 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.