Russell Alan Rice
A celebration of life for Russell Alan Rice, 61, of Temple will be held on June 18, 2022 at his private residence.
Russell Alan Rice was born on November 8, 1960 to Charlene Louise Fuller and Jerry Vincent Rice in Olathe, Kansas. Known to all as Rusty. He was the oldest of 3, brother to Dusty and Michael Rice. He is survived by his wife, Katherine, whom he loved and cherished throughout their 35 year marriage. A loving father, he raised 4 children.
Rusty was born in Olathe, Ks and spent a good part of his youth in California. He and his family were horsemen, training and showing in local Gymkhana and catching wild horses in the Anza Borrego mountains. Rusty graduated from Raytown South High School in Missouri in 1978. Rusty rode the rodeo circuit riding bulls and bareback horses and took a year to ride the PRCA before he joined the United States Army. Rusty made a career of flying and instructing helicopters, fixed wing and Jet aircraft. He proudly served his country during the Gulf War, alongside the other members of the 3rd Armored Cavalry. By the end of his 22 year military career, he had attained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3, before his medical retirement from the service. He went on to run the flight facility for the Army Reserves in Grand Prairie, Texas. He then transferred to Ft. Hood as a civilian working for The Department of Defense. He flew Jet aircraft, transporting high ranking officials all over the country.
Rusty, never being satisfied, went on to become a professional horse trainer, shower and later, a locally renowned farrier. Self-taught, and highly skilled, he was called upon frequently by veterinarians, clients, and friends, for his expertise in caring for the horses that he loved so dearly.
Contrary to his stoic demeanor, Rusty was secretly quite the poet. His work was based around his love of all things western and family. He was invited to read his poetry in front of large crowds, which even granted him the opportunity to meet his favorite western artist. Due to his son, Bronc’s efforts, one of his first poems, “Belly Deep in Grass” was even featured on Red Stegall’s radio program, for the entire nation to hear.
On March 11, 2022, Rusty’s years-long battle with cancer was finally over. He leaves behind a host of friends and family, in a world that will surely be lesser for his absence. He will be dearly missed, until we are finally reunited in heaven with our Savior Jesus Christ.
Survivors include his mother, Charlene Louise Rice; wife of 35 years, Katherine M.H. Rice; two sons, Travis Alan Rice and wife Erin Gonzales of Argyle, Texas, Clinton Garrett William Rice of Belton, Texas; two daughters, Misty Willis and husband Christopher “Adam” Willis of Temple, Texas, Krystal Nichole Rice of Killeen,Texas; one brother, Jerry Vincent Rice II and wife Christy; along with six grandchildren.
Russell is preceded in death by his father Jerry V. Rice I, and brother, Michael Dayne Rice.
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Shriners Hospital or the DAV,
Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina N. Young of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.
