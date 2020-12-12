ROCKDALE — Services for Raymond Lawson, 76, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Sunday in Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin with the Rev. David Kaufmann officiating.
Mr. Lawson died Thursday, Dec. 10, in Rockdale.
He was born Dec. 24, 1943, in Catoosa, Tenn., to Walter Clack and Lola Artelia Hamby Lawson. He graduated from Oakdale High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Dorothy Stevens on Jan. 2, 1964, in Marlin. He worked for Alcoa. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockdale and the Rockdale Masonic Lodge No. 414.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Robin Galbreath of Rockdale and Rhonda Eichinger of Port Lavaca; two brothers, Gene Lawson of Rockwood, Tenn., and Robert Lawson of Marlin; three sisters, Nellie Beach of Rockwood, Zelma “Iney” Bingham of Oakdale, Tenn., and Beula Gann of Lilburn, Ga.; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Rockdale Masonic Lodge No. 414, P.O. Box 225, Rockdale, TX 76567; or to Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn. Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fla. 33607 (shrinershospital.org).
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.