Mable Marie Taylor
It was 8:45pm Sunday evening, March 19, 2023 that Mable Marie Taylor, 88, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her parents were Harold Wolf and Thelma Marie Taylor and were there to greet her when she passed through the gates of Glory. She leaves behind 3 children, Keith Tripp of Temple, Sandy Killough of Rogers, and Linda Aker of Temple, along with 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister Naomi Kate Shepherd of Temple, whom she dearly loved along with her nieces and nephews.
One of the highlights of her life was attending the Heidenheimer Church of Christ and the love and fellowship she had with those who worshipped with her. They were a part of her family whom she enjoyed sharing the love of the Lord with and they are special to us as well. She held memberships in both Mayflower and DAR organizations. We deeply appreciate her caretaker, Kate Moore, for the love and care she gave our mother in her final days on this earth.
Words cannot express the loss we feel when a loved one leaves us behind and we weep for our loss, but we also rejoice for we know their journey is over, they are eternally home, wrapped in the arms of His love. Our mother held our hands for a while...she will hold our hearts forever.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heidenheimer Church of Christ, 7197 U.S. Hwy 190, Temple, TX 76501.
