ROCKDALE — Services for Mary C. Hernandez, 90, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Calvin Johnson officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Hernandez died Wednesday, Sept. 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Gause to William Jackson and Lucinda Bunn Greene. She married Simon G. Hernandez on May 7, 1988, in Rockdale. She was a nurse’s aide.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, David Johnson and Curtis Johnson; two daughters, Cindy Sanders and Carol McDaniel; and a grandchild.
Survivors include four sons, Robert Johnson of Wichita, Kan., Darrell Johnson of Milano, William Johnson of Taylor and Calvin Johnson of Crockett; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.