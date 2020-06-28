Kenneth Dwain Marshall was born in Frederick, Oklahoma to Ed and LuCele Marshall November 21, 1936. He passed into God’s arms on June 25, 2020 in a local care center.
He attended and graduated from Temple High School where he was a member of the Temple High School Band and Highlighters. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University in 1958. That same year he married Bobbie Skinner and they moved to Frederick, Oklahoma where he began his teaching career. This passion led him back to Waco where he completed his Master’s degree in music in 1964. The family then moved to Texas City, Texas where he taught for three years and then finally back to his home town of Temple. As the choral music department supervisor and High School choral director for TISD he grew the choral music department to what is in place today including his love for a small group of singers which he called the Polyfoniks. While he hoped to enrich young people’s lives with music he also had a love for God and was a music minister at churches in each town he held a teaching position. His last church was Memorial Baptist Church in Temple. After 24 years of teaching in Temple he retired from both teaching and ministry.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bobbie Marshall, daughter Sharon Kelley and husband David, granddaughter Melanie Collier and husband Jason and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Chaplain Gary Baxley officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 – 5:00 PM Sunday, June 28th at the funeral home.
