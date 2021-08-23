BELTON — Services for Jeffery Bodkin, 62, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple with Ron Milne officiating.
Mr. Bodkin died Sunday, Aug. 22, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 7, 1958, in Lafayette, Ind., to William C. and Beth Boyer Bodkin. He married Robin on Jan. 17, 1987, in Salado. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1977, and received a bachelor’s degree in business from Oklahoma State University in 1993.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Raven Watson and Roxanne Hale; his mother; two brothers, Steve Bodkin and Shawn Bodkin; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.