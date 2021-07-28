Services for Reginal Lamont Williams, 46, of Harker Heights will be 5 p.m. Friday at Long Branch Park in Killeen.
Mr. Williams died Saturday, July 17.
He was born Oct. 2, 1974, in Mineola to Mary J. and Wallace Williams Jr. He attended public school in the Killeen Independent School District where he graduated.
Survivors include his mother of Harker Heights; a sister, Ebony Callaham of Killeen; a brother, Robert E. McKnight of Killeen; three sons, Reginal Williams Jr., Isaiah Rosas-Valentine and Lavontae Williams; and five daughters, Nirel Williams, Akira Frazer, Allure Frazer, Tatianna Williams and Imari Williams.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements.