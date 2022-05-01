It is with profound sadness and unwavering love that we mourn the passing of Jennifer (Callaway) Lawrence, age 42, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home in Abilene, Texas. She was born on March 7, 1980, in Lubbock, Texas, to Greg and Patsy Callaway. She was a graduate of Frenship High School and Texas Tech University. She married Mark Lawrence on February 19, 2011. Her first daughter, Kamryn Elise, was welcomed into the world on December 23, 2011. Her second daughter, Emory Noel, was welcomed into the world on February 12, 2013.
Jennifer was known for her generosity, loving spirit, quick wit, and charismatic personality. She always knew how to make people laugh and her smile could light up any room. She loved her family and friends fiercely, and she was always there to comfort and care for those who needed her. She touched many lives and will be deeply and forever missed and loved by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mark; daughters, Kamryn and Emory; parents, Greg and Patsy; step-children, Kendall, Kalli, Katie, and Brad; grandfather, Kenneth; siblings, Amber, Blake, and Kayla; nieces Emma, Madeline, and Riley; nephews Aiden and Chase; beloved dog Olivia; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Memorial Service for Jennifer will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1:00pm at the Chapel on the Hill at Abilene Christian University 185 Teague Blvd. Abilene, Texas 79601 (N. Judge Ely Blvd. Entrance). Services will be under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or The Heart of Texas Lab Rescue.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elliott-hamil.com for the Lawrence/Callaway family.
