BELTON — Services for Kathleen Marie “Kathy” Snyder, 64, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Foundation United Methodist Church in Temple.
Ms. Snyder died Sunday, Feb. 2.
She was born Sept. 19, 1955, in Tampa, Fla., to John and Patricia Snyder. She was a nurse.
Survivors include her mother of Temple; three brothers, John F. Snyder Jr. and Mike Snyder, both of Temple, and Steve Snyder of Belton; and a sister, Mary Jo Jackson of Morgan’s Point Resort.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any no-kill animal shelter; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or any charity.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.