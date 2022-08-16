Shirley Mae Hilbert Gilliland
Shirley Mae Hilbert Gilliland was born to George and Alvina Hilbert in San Antonio, Texas on June 27th 1930. She passed away August 11, 2022 in Temple, Texas. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 12:00 (noon) at First Lutheran Church 1515 W. Adams Ave. Temple, Texas 76504. She was the oldest of six children. As the oldest she was forced to shoulder some of the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings. She relished that responsibility but some of her brothers claimed she was just bossy.
She grew up in Seguin, Tx, graduating from Seguin High School and then started at Texas Lutheran College where she met Paul Gilliland from Austin. They were married in 1951 and soon had their first son, Michael. Shirley remained busy working and raising their first and soon second son Mark born in 1953. Paul graduated from the University of Texas at Austin then went onto medical school in Galveston. A daughter, Lisa was born in 1958 After medical school and internship Paul completed his training at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and Johns Hopkins. They lived in Silver Spring, Maryland until 1969 when Paul retired from the Army
After his retirement they moved to Temple, Texas where Paul took a position in the endocrinology department at Scott and White Hospital. Shirley worked as an administrative assistant to Johnny Sammons, the mayor of Temple for a number of years.
After life settled down for them somewhat they became very active, first walking then on a dare from Paul, running. Shirley took that dare and her running career started in her early 40’s. Paul and Shirley were very supportive of each other and got up early to run together most mornings. Paul was very proud of her even though she was almost always faster than he was.
Shirley’s 40+ year running career included countless numbers of first place age group trophies. She ran her first marathon at 70 years of age and ran a total of four marathons. At one time she had the Texas record for the fastest time for a 72 year old female runner. Her last race was the Capital 10K in Austin at age 88 she ran with her son Michael. She once again, won her age group. Shirley and Paul were inspirations to their children and all three have run multiple marathons. One of Shirley’s proudest moments was crossing the finish line of the 2008 Austin Marathon with her daughter Lisa Powell and her granddaughter Lauren.
Besides her running, she learned to bicycle in her 50’s and went on more than 20 two week bicycle trips to Europe with Paul. She was even brave enough to ride a tandem bicycle with her son Michael at the Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls, Texas where they completed a metric century of 62.5 miles when she was in her late 70’s.
Paul and Shirley loved traveling to Colorado with her brother Jim Hilbert and wife Lenoir. After Paul’s retirement they would spend a month or more up there in Taylor Park outside of Gunnison serving as volunteer Forest Service workers.
After Paul’s death in 2008 she continued to travel both solo and with her daughter in law Becky Gilliland and her good friend Jane Haywood. Shirley and Jane drove to Colorado each year for over 10 years and she recently lamented about 2022 was the first year in a long time she had been unable to travel to Colorado with Jane. Shirley would often say that for a small town girl she had been able to travel the world. She attributed her desire to travel to her husband Paul. They were married for 57 years and were partners in all their adventures, running, bicycling, RV trips and inspiring their children to travel and lead active lifestyles.
Shirley is survived by her younger brothers Jim and wife Lenoir, Michael and wife Margie and Don and wife Barbara, brother in law Patrick and wife Patricia Gilliland. She was preceded in death by brother Maurice and sister Gail Dismukes. She is also survived by her son Michael, wife Becky and her grandchildren Andy Gilliland and wife Kate and her great granddaughter Hannah Gilliland, granddaughter Sarah Mora and husband David, her son Mark and grandchildren Kyle and Kody Gilliland, daughter Lisa Powell and her husband Ken Powell and grandchildren Lauren Morris, her husband Greg and Eric Powell and by numerous nephews and nieces.
Shirley was raised in the Lutheran faith and was a member of First Lutheran Church in Temple for almost forty years. She will be missed terribly by family and friends but has indeed led a full and rewarding life. May she Rest In Peace.
Paid Obituary