BELTON — Services for Elisabeth Stefhanie Townsend, 82, of Harker Heights will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Townsend died Thursday, July 9, at a local hospital.
She was born March 23, 1938, in Czechoslovakia to Hedwig and Franz Purkert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Townsend; and a daughter, Linda Hays Soderquest.
Survivors include two sons, Rick Hays and Francis Hays, both of Harker Heights; five stepchildren, Brenda Townsend of Austin, Janice Williamson of New Mexico, Lorri Townsend of Temple, Richie Townsend of Katy and Brad Townsend of Learner; a brother, Franz Purkert; a sister, Martha Fabarius; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.