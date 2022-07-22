BARTLETT — Services for Linda Jane Pavlasek Grigsby, 69, of Bartlett will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Corn Hill.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BARTLETT — Services for Linda Jane Pavlasek Grigsby, 69, of Bartlett will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Corn Hill.
Burial will be in Bartlett City Cemetery.
Mrs. Grigsby died Friday, July 15.
She was born Nov. 20, 1952, in Taylor to John and Germilla Jimmie Pavlasek. She attended Bartlett High School. She married Don White Grigsby in 1972. She was a desk worker for an orthopedic department.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Brandon Grigsby; a daughter, Amy Martinka; two sisters, Irene Cavanaugh and Patsy Hightower; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.
Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett is in charge of arrangements.