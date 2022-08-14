Stanton
“Sgt./Capt. Rick” Frye, Sr.
Those of us who knew Stanton “Sgt./Capt. Rick” Frye, Sr. were devastated upon his sudden passing on July 4, 2022. Rick was born in Redbank, NJ, in 1946 to Raymond and Francis Frye (Rowe) and remained in the Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties of New Jersey for decades with the love of his life Gail Frye (née Adams) of Laurence Harbor, NJ. The two were married in 1965 and began a family in 1966. Four children later, they moved to Brick, NJ, in 1976, where they all put down strong roots, shared a million laughs, and built great memories.
He lived at a time when ‘Yankee Ingenuity’ was still a thing: when someone with mechanical ability and skill could repair or modify cars, boats, engines, furniture, and whatever else on which they could get their hands. He could and often did get his hands dirty, primarily working on cars and boats, but whatever needed building or fixing was in his wheelhouse. He taught himself to program computers before there was an internet. Rick often said he ‘Could fix anything but a broken heart or a horse race’ and his family knew that even those things might be possible for Rick.
Among other occupations and hobbies, Rick served 27 years in the NJ Air National Guard with the 108th Air Refueling Group (formerly the 170th) based out of McGuire AFB in New Jersey, from which he retired in 2006. A decorated veteran with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant, he served in Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and Iraqi Freedom, and later in support roles in other regions of the world.
With an empty nest, he revisited his adolescent love of boats in his free time and in the form of part-time work as a tow boat captain for Tow Boat US of Brick, New Jersey, and teaching power vessel licensing courses (“Capt.”). He and Gail spent much of their leisure time on their recreational vessels; they loved running down-bay to places from Silver Bay to Atlantic City via the intercoastal waterway on their 34’ Silverton: Love Song.
In 2012, Rick and Gail relocated to Temple, TX, to live out their retirement. Setting down still more roots, Rick spent much of his leisure time on the golf course. He was always building friendships, fine-tuning his dad-joke game, and collecting and sharing stories.
He was dearly loved by many and will be sorely missed. Rick was predeceased by his father Ray, his mother Fran, and his brother Kerry, and survived by his wife of 57 years, Gail; their four children, Jim (Temple, TX), Mike (Point Pleasant, NJ), Rick (Naples, FL) and Melissa LoBianco (Temple, TX); their respective spouses Kristi, Colleen, Kathleen, and Joe; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was so proud of them all.
Rick did not subscribe to the idea of funeral services. So in lieu of gathering, the family asks that friends and loved ones just keep a good story about him in their hearts and raise a glass to him if you’re so inclined.
