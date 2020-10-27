ROCKDALE — Services for Helen Joyce Stolte McCoy, 80, of Thorndale will be 10 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Pleasant Retreat Cemetery in Thorndale.
Mrs. McCoy died Saturday, Oct. 24.
She was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Milam County to Walter and Zula Henson Stolte. She married James Herschel McCoy on Oct. 6, 1956, in Taylor. She lived in Thorndale most of her life and attended Thorndale schools. She worked as a school bus driver and also held other jobs in the Thorndale school district.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Lynn McCoy; and a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband of Thorndale; three sons, Tommy McCoy, James McCoy and Kevin McCoy, all of Thorndale; a daughter, Kimberly Jordan of Rockdale; two sisters, Barbara Smith and Judy Jordan, both of Thorndale; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.