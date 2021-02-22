Services for Brenda McGoldrick, 74, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Vista Community Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Phillips Cemetery in Travis.
Mrs. McGoldrick died Wednesday, Feb. 17, at a local care center.
She was born Oct. 26, 1946, in Rosebud. She graduated from Rosebud High School. She received a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in Waco. She married Earl McGoldrick on June 25, 1965. She co-owned Valvoline Instant Oil Change.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Grady McGoldrick of Temple; a daughter, Tracy Droege of Temple; two sisters, Mona Lou Wentzel of Rockdale and Bess Lewis of Belton; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.