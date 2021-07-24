Elizabeth Bolding
Elizabeth Bolding, age 96, of Round Rock, formerly of Temple for 54 years, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in a Cedar Park care center. She was born on December 1, 1924 in Taylor, Texas, the daughter of Leslie C. and Myrtle Jones Davidson.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11:00am at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple, Texas.
Elizabeth graduated from Granger High School and Durham Business College in Austin and went to work for the Texas Department of Vital Statistics. On September 26, 1946 she married James T. Bolding. Elizabeth became a real estate broker and she and her husband worked together for many years, retiring in 1979.
She was an active member of Western Hills Church of Christ, was involved in Girls Scouts for over 20 years, volunteered at Scott and White Yellow Birds in Temple, and was former president of the Jefferson Elementary and Lamar Junior High School PTO’s in Temple.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Pam Conley and husband Jim of Palo Alto, CA and Jan Parks and husband Kerry of Cedar Park, TX; three grandchildren, Travis Conley of Palo Alto, CA, Haley Parks Manilla and husband Ryan of Leander, TX and Shelby Parks of Parker, CO. and a great-granddaughter, Harper Manilla.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Bolding; her parents, Leslie and Myrtle Davidson; and a brother, Evridge Davidson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org) would be appreciated.
