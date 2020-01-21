Betty Ruth Youmans, 82, of Temple died Jan. 4 Jan 21, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Betty Ruth Youmans, 82, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Jan. 29 in Pendleton Cemetery. She died Saturday, Jan. 4, at a nursing home.She was born Sept. 4, 1937.Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save