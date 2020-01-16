BELTON — Services for Leo Eugene Camden Sr., 62, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Camden died Tuesday, Jan. 14, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 1, 1957, in Farmington, Mo., to Ervin “Doc” Eugene and Ollie Ruth Bilbrey Camden. He married Cindy Baggerly in Belton on July 7, 1977. He worked in the construction industry.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Leo Camden Jr. of Holland; a daughter, Ashley Camden of Holland; a brother, Michael Camden of Holland; two sisters, Ruth Camden of Belton and Carroll Couch of Sesser, Ill.; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holland ISD Scholarship Fund c/o Leo Camden Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 217, Holland, TX 76534.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.