Nellie Peschel
Nellie Peschel, age 92, of Belton, Texas, passed peacefully on September 10, into the arms of her Heavenly Father. She battled both Parkinson’s and dementia for almost three years prior to her passing. She always had a sweet smile on her face and never complained. Her caregivers adored her kind spirit and loving heart.
Nellie was born in Salado to Richard and Minnie Burks. She was the youngest of four children: Maudie Alice Landers, Clara Rachel Burks, and Richard Burks, all of whom preceded her in passing. She grew up in Prairie Dell and later attended school in Belton where she graduated from high school. It was then that she met the love of her life, Linard (Buddy) Peschel. The two were married in 1949 until 2016 when he passed away.
Together they had four children: Linnell Taylor (Bill) of Houston, Beverly Fleming (Jerry) of Belton, Lisa Thomas (Kelly) of Temple, and David Peschel of Temple. She was a loving Maw Maw to eight grandchildren: Ryan Taylor, Lindsey Blair, Michael Zernial, Trent Wagnon, Jenna Nance, Justin Peschel, Jacob Peschel, and Josh Peschel. She was also blessed with eleven great grandchildren! What a legacy she leaves behind!
Nellie was a mother and a housewife for the majority of her married life. Early on in marriage she worked as a secretary and administrative assistant at Bell County Abstract in Belton.
She was a faithful member of Miller Heights Baptist Church, and later attended Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church. She was so blessed by her church family and Bible Study class. She enjoyed dinners, socials, and game nights. She loved the Lord and served by volunteering on the benevolence committees and preparing/serving meals as needs arose.
She LOVED shopping and good sales! Going out to eat was also near the top of her list of fun places to go! She was always ready to head to Longhorn Steakhouse if given her choice of restaurants!!! She was also pretty fond of Cotton Patch!
Her favorite color was red, and Christmas was always a holiday she looked forward to. Babies always cheered her up, and nothing could bring a smile to her face like a baby in her lap!
She was a collector of pretty glassware, roosters, and beautiful jewelry! Every cruise she sailed on was the perfect excuse for Buddy to spoil her with a new ring, bracelet, or necklace! She and Buddy traveled on over thirty cruises. They loved traveling, and especially enjoyed going to Branson, Missouri!
One of the things that brought her much joy was watching the little hummingbirds outside her window come and drink from her hummingbird feeder.
She was a master gardener and her plants and flowers were always beautiful!
She was an amazing cook and no one in the world could make divinity, fudge, or chicken fried steak like she could!
Other interests were playing dominoes, canasta, and games with friends.
She was definitely a bright light to her friends and family. We will all miss her beautiful smile and precious heart.
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Psalm 116:15
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 16 at 9:00 am, at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. The service will follow at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Paid Obituary