Lloyd McKee Minton
Lloyd McKee Minton was born on November 3, 1936 and died peacefully on August 25, 2021 after a long illness. A native of Fort Worth, the lifelong resident moved to Temple 5 years ago to live with Marian and Mark Ballard, her daughter and son-in-law.
Mrs. Minton was the daughter of Matthilde Bruce McKee and Edward Waples McKee, inventor of Ranch Style Beans. She attended Hockaday and The Madeira School. She graduated from TCU as a charter member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She made her debut at The Assembly in Ft Worth and Idlewild Club in Dallas. In her youth, she was an equestrian and avid tennis player. She also enjoyed sailing and reading and needlepoint. She loved cards and scrabble using her formidable vocabulary and competitive mind. She was a member of Ft Worth Junior League, Ft Worth Women’s Club and Christ Church Episcopal. She was a staunch advocate for children with special needs and served on various community boards.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bruce Richards McKee; grandsons, Patrick Minton Ballard and James Morton Ballard; nephew, Edward Waples McKee II; and her husband, G.V. Morton Minton.
She is survived by Marian Minton Ballard (Mark) and Ellen Minton Reisman (Steve) and Susan Minton, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Church Episcopal 300 N. Main Street, Temple on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00.
Paid Obituary