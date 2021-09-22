BELTON — Services for Gurtha Crecie Burrow Winkler, 101, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Winkler died Saturday, Sept. 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 3, 1919, in Noodle to Henry and Rose Lee Roberts Burrow. She grew up and attended school in Jones County. She married Duward Winkler in Dudley on May 26, 1936. She worked during World War II as a welder on war ships in California. She also made custom hats, worked at a steam laundry business and also was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 31, 1992; a son, Dalton Ray Winkler; a daughter Gloria Jean Bragg; and four grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Conelia Ann Mooney of Belton; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 42 great-great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.