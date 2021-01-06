BELTON — Services for Jean Halbrook, 89, of Temple will be 1 pm Saturday at Foundation Methodist Church in Belton with Gary White Jr. officiating.
Mrs. Halbrook died Saturday, Jan. 2, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born July 25, 1931, in Mineola to Neely Harold and Oleta Creech Barnett. She married Dave Halbrook in Mineola on May of 1951.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2009.
Survivors include two sons, Wayne Halbrook and Larry Halbrook; two brothers, Ray Barnett and Preston Barnett; a sister, Charlotte Haire; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.