ROCKDALE — Services for Joyce McGuire, 85, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Roy Prather and the Rev. Steve Cowart officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. McGuire died Wednesday, May 4, at her residence.
She was born June 5, 1936, in Colorado City to Richard Hunter and Grace Delaney. She married Harvey Lynn McGuire in 1953. She was an insurance clerk. She attended First Baptist Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Isaacs of Fairfield and Caron Winfree of Teague; five sons, David McGuire of Broaddus, Dwain McGuire of Rockdale, Larry McGuire of Orange and Gary McGuire of Georgetown; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.