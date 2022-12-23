Services for Geneva “Judy” Betty Mangham, 90, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in McDowell Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Mangham died Tuesday, Dec. 20, at a local care facility.
She was born Nov. 12, 1932, in Santa Anna to Richard and Cora Younts Earnhart. She graduated from high school in Santa Anna in 1950. She married Joe Mangham Sr. in 1961 in Temple. She worked at Ira Young Dodge in Temple. She also worked in child care and at Immanuel Baptist Church from 1985 until retiring in 2011. She attended Temple Bible Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Betty Jo Johnson of Temple; a son, Joe Mangham Jr. of Temple; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.