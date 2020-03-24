Services for Albert Melton, 74, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Melton died Monday, March 23, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 25, 1945, in Bishop to Leonard Melton and Mary Bell. He attended schools in Bishop and Austin school districts. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Margaret Freeman on Feb. 14, 1984. He was a teacher at Capital Barber College in Austin. He was a member of St. Johns Baptist Church in Austin.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Andre Melton and Kevin Benford, both of Temple; four brothers, Lawrence Bedford and Jack Bedford, both of San Antonio, Odell Melton of Kingsville and Allen Bell of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.