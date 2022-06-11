ROCKDALE — Services for Melba Bruening, 91, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Bruening died Wednesday, June 8, at a Rockdale nursing home.
She was born Feb. 3, 1931, in Hallettsville to Irvin D. and Elizabeth Lorene Lawrence Norsworthey. She married Curtis Bruening in 1949. She was a homemaker. She attended Murray Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Becky Bruening Randall of Rockdale; two sons, Irvin Bruening of Crockett and Ron Bruening of Topeka, Kan.; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.