ROCKDALE — Services for Alexandria “Alex” Sandoval, 11, of Rockdale will be 10:30 a.m. today at Rockdale K.C. Hall.
Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.
She died May 17 at her residence.
She was born March 31, 2010.
Survivors include her parents, Andy and Terri of Rockdale; a brother, AJ of Rockdale; and a sister, Avery of Rockdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rockdale Girls Softball League, P.O. Box 1394, Rockdale, TX 76567; or cashapp$rgslsoftball; or venmo@rgsl-softball.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.