Mark Hudson Holguin – husband, father, grandfather, physician, and jelly bean connoisseur – died on January 31. Mark was born in 1957 to Alfonso and Hanna Holguin. As the second of six children, his childhood was full of shenanigans. He swore that he was an innocent bystander for most of them. He is survived by his mother as well as his brothers and sisters: Laura Wagner, Theresa and Will Fisher, Carol and Gary Maxwell, Paul and Kathleen Holguin, and Stephen and Lisa Holguin.
He is also survived by his brilliant wife of 37 years, Rebecca Preston Holguin (MD, JD, y’all!), with whom he was utterly twitterpated. They shared countless adventures: driving racecars, scuba diving with manta rays and sharks, and a particularly memorable African safari. He forgave her for every animal that she brought home without warning.
He was incredibly proud of his children (Lauren Theilen and her husband Andrew, Robert Holguin and his wife Lauren, and Lindsey Savitala and her husband Ravi) and grandchildren (Kai, Jude, Clare, and Luke), who stole his heart and most of his money. He is also survived by a gaggle of dogs and granddogs. Although he described himself as “not a dog person,” he shared his couch and his fruit snacks with them freely.
He was a member of the second class to graduate from the (then) new Texas A&M College of Medicine, and he felt fortunate to train in Internal Medicine at Scott & White and in Hematology Oncology at the University of Utah. He fought cancer and blood diseases tooth and nail, both personally and professionally, for 32 years. He won many of those battles. He loved his work and his patients, and he had close bonds with all of his nurses, wonderful colleagues, and support staff. He was grateful for the opportunity to help others, and he was humble in service.
Mark despised cancer. To continue his crusade against that nefarious foe, he requested donations to support: the Vasicek Cancer Center Facilities Fund 62496 and/or the Baylor Scott & White Hematology/Oncology Patient Enrichment Fund 62307 (indicate which fund on a check payable to Baylor Scott & White and mail to BSW CTX Foundation, MS-20-S103, 2401 S. 31st St, Temple, TX 76508); the Texas A&M College of Medicine class of 1982 Scholarship (donate at give.am/COMClassof82Scholarship); and the UT Health School of Public Health Alfonso H. Holguin MD/MPH Scholarship (donate at giving.uth.edu/memorial). Following Mark’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service. He would prefer for everyone to eat cake in his honor.
Paid Obituary