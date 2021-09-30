Richard “Dick” Watts
Richard “Dick” Watts, age 92, of Temple, TX passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at his residence in Temple, TX. He was born on January 22, 1929 in Pleasant Plains, Arkansas the son of Willis Edgar and Johnnie Emma (Pierce) Watts.
He was a high school and college graduate. Dick was in the US Naval Reserve from September 1946 to May 1948; the US Navy from May 1948 to April 1952 and was in the Korean War; then he joined the US Coast Guard from March 1953 to September 1953, then the US Army Reserve and the US Postal Service from September 1953 to September 1955; finally he joined the US Air Force from September 1955 to April 1973 from which he retired. Dick was an inspector with the USDA from 1973 to 1989 and then he retired. His last adventure was with OMNISEC International Security Services from 1990 to 2007.
Dick was a member of the DAV; BPRE Elks, #138; American Legion; a Mason of King Solomon #1427 in Temple, TX; National Bowling Congress for over 40 years; and a member of Meadow Oak Baptist Church in Temple, TX for 43 years.
Dick married the last love of his life Jewell McBryde on February 15, 2014.
Dick is preceded in death by his first wife, Velvia Watts; his parents Willis Edgar and Johnnie Emma (Pierce) Watts; sisters – Mary Watts and Marquerite Nell Southerland; brothers – Albert Watts, George Watts, Bud Watts and Max Watts; step-daughters, Corina Berrong and Gereta Murphy.
He is survived by his wife Jewell; step-children, Patsy Esrallian of Dennison, Linda Moore, Janet Haynes and Patricia Goodman of Temple, TX, Shirley Martin of Corpus Christi, TX, Michael Sosa of Austin, TX; along with numerous step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 5-7pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:30pm at the funeral home followed by burial at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple, TX.
Memorials in Dick’s name can be made to Meadow Oak Baptist Church in Temple, TX.
Paid Obituary